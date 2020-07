Panhandle Automotive Group – Full-Time Lube Tech

Details Panhandle Automotive Group in Scottsbluff is currently seeking a full time Lube Tech with Light mechanical capabilities. Benefits include paid vacation, paid holidays and a 401K. Stop by and pick up an application and ask for Sam at 1906 E. 20th Place, Scottsbluff. Panhandle Auto is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Please do not call or message about the open position, stop by the store.