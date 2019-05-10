Region 1 hiring Contract Workers

Details egion 1 Behavioral Health Authority is hiring contract workers for the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project. The Nebraska Strong Recovery Project is a free program to panhandle residents to assist individuals in their community recovering from or who have been affected by Covid-19. The outreach worker positions are full time and start at $22.05 per hour. This position will provide outreach, public education, coaching on techniques for coping with prolonged stress, and referrals when needed. These are temporary positions, but could last up to 12 months. If you are looking for a job that allows you to make a difference in the community email your resume to msmith1@region1bhs.net