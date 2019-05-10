Schwans hiring for Routes Sales positions

Details Are you looking for a great career, with great benefits, and one where you never have to step foot in an office? And what would you say to a FOUR THOUSAND dollar sign on bonus for new employees? Schwan’s is hiring for route sales positions in Gering, and it is just what you are looking for! Interviews will be held Wednesday, the 23rd at the Schwan’s Depot from 9 to 7. Walk in or apply online. If you want a consistent schedule, great base pay plus commission, and that sign on bonus, with a family owned business, then check them out. Go to Schwans.com/jobs.