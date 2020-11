Transportation Security Administration hiring part-time Transportation Security Officers

Details TSA is currently accepting applications for part-time Transportation Security Officers at Western Nebraska Regional Airport. These positions start at $16.34 an hour and include great federal benefits and training. Come join our team and help us keep our nation safe. Apply online at TSAJOBS.TSA.DHS.GOV or text TSO to 95495. TSA is an equal opportunity employer. U.S. citizenship required.