Western Nebraska Veterans Home hiring Cooks and Housekeepers

Details Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff is seeking dependable and compassionate people to fulfill full time food service cook, full and parttime food service assistants and housekeepers to care for our Veterans and excel in our fun, team based environment. These positions offer a competitive hourly wage and Full State benefits Apply today at statejobs.nebraska.gov – and serve those who have served at Western Nebraska Veterans Home.