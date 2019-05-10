Western Nebraska Veterans Home hiring for Food Service positions

Details Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff is seeking dependable and compassionate people to fulfill a full time cook and full time and part time food service attendant positions to care for our Veterans and excel in our fun, team based environment. This is a full time position with a competitive hourly wage and Full State benefits Apply today at statejobs.nebraska.gov – and serve those who have served at Western Nebraska Veterans Home.