Western Nebraska Veterans Home hiring Night CNA’s, part time Night Nurse, Fulltime Night LPN

Details Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff is seeking dependable and compassionate people to fulfill the positions of Night CNA’s, part time night nurse supervisor and a fulltime night LPN to care for our Veterans and excel in our fun, team based environment. This is a full time position with a competitive hourly wage and Full State benefits Apply today at statejobs.nebraska.gov – and serve those who have served at Western Nebraska Veterans Home.