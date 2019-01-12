class="hm-classifieds-template-default single single-hm-classifieds postid-421942 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Western Nebraska Veterans Home hiring Registered Pharmacist

Western Nebraska Vets Home in Scottsbluff is seeking a registered Pharmacist to manage and operate our onsite Pharmacy and will develop and implement polities and procedures, oversee procurement, inventory and quality assurance. We are also looking for a contract pharmacist to assist with these same duties on a contract basis. To apply for either of these rewarding positions and work with those that have served – please submit a cover letter, resume and salary expectations to nicki. guretzky@nebraska.gov

