Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home hiring Registered Pharmacist

Details Western Nebraska Vets Home in Scottsbluff is seeking a registered Pharmacist to manage and operate our onsite Pharmacy and will develop and implement polities and procedures, oversee procurement, inventory and quality assurance. We are also looking for a contract pharmacist to assist with these same duties on a contract basis. To apply for either of these rewarding positions and work with those that have served – please submit a cover letter, resume and salary expectations to nicki. guretzky@nebraska.gov