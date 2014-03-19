Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home hiring Administrator

Details Considering a career change? Have you thought about working with those that have served? The Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking a highly motivated leader who has a passion for caring for our Nations Heroes at Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Scottsbluff. Successful candidates should demonstrate dynamic leadership and experience in team building, meeting state and USDVA government regulations. Licensed nursing home administrators with a passion for caring for Nebraska Veteran’s are encouraged to send their resume directly to nicki.guertzky@nebraska.gov.