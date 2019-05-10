ZM Lumber hiring for a Full-Time Salesperson

Details Are you needing a change in pace? Thinking about switching your career? Now is the perfect time! ZM Lumber is looking to add to their team and would love to have you come out and apply. ZM Lumber is now hiring for a full time sales person. This motivated individual must have sales experience, be able to put together estimates, and a construction background is a plus. Benefits package is available. Stop in to ZM Lumber to pick up your application.