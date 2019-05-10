County fair boards and agricultural societies in Nebraska’s 93 counties are working to modify their county fairs amid a global pandemic.

Some fairs have canceled public portions of the celebrations, while others have used guidance from the state to adjust their celebration.

To help fairgoers, community members and others, the Rural Radio Network has created a map of the state with the status of the county fairs. The information was gathered using public information and phone conversations with local leaders.

Map: Status of county fair celebrations across Nebraska

Click on the image to enlarge

Data was last updated June 24, 2020, based on Nebraska Rural Radio Association information. Plans are subject to change.

If you have information to update this map, please email Rebel Sjeklocha at rebel@ruralradio.com.