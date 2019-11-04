Walter Howard Johns, 95, Melbeta

Walter Howard Johns, 95, of Melbeta, Nebraska, died on October 31, 2019 at Hemingford Community Care Center. Walter was born to Ernest and Margaret (Nichols) Johns on February 17, 1924. He graduated from Gering (Nebraska) High School in 1943. While attending high school, he met Sue Grace Horner in a history class. They were married June 7, 1944, in Kimball, Nebraska Methodist Church. They had three sons, LeRoy, Robert, and Rodney.

Due to a shortage of farm help during World War II, Walter remained to work on the family farm while his brothers served in the military. Some of his other jobs included custom harvesting, working at the John Deere dealership in Minatare, running a trailer-hauler for mobile homes, and working at TNC Electronics with his brothers. In later years, he was an employee at Regional West Hospital and Wild Cat Hills Nature Center.

Walter was a member of Eastern Star for many years and was Worthy Patron in 1961. He was also a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge in Minatare, Nebraska.

Walter and Sue enjoyed traveling across the United States and other countries around the world. A trip to Africa was a highlight for Walter.

Walter is survived by three sons, LeRoy (Karen) of Keenesburg, Colorado, Robert and Rodney, both of Alliance, Nebraska, 8 grandchildren and one brother, Glen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sue, sister, Alice, and brother, Clyde.

Services officiated by Pastor Ken Maldonado will be held on Monday, November 4th, at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel at 10am, with visitation at 9am, and burial at Sunset Memorial Park afterwards. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com