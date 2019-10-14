Adam Bryce Hawk, 20, Scottsbluff

Adam Bryce Hawk, 20, of Scottsbluff, passed away on October 10, 2019 due to injuries he received in a car accident in Dawes County. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Lakota Lutheran Church and Center with Reverend Will Voss officiating. Visitation will be held at the Center on Tuesday, October 15th beginning at 4 PM. Following the service on Wednesday, he will be cremated and he will be taken home to Knoxville, TN. A memorial has been established to the Hawk Family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Adam was born July 9, 1999 at Knoxville, TN to Conrad and Starla (Hawk) McNutt. He received his early education in Knoxville, before moving to Scottsbluff in 2016 and graduating from Scottsbluff High School with the Class of 2018. He was enrolled at WNCC to start in January of 2020. For the past 3 years, Adam was proud to have worked as a cook at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Scottsbluff. He was a great employee and was a very hard worker; all his co-workers adored him. He had a big heart and made a big impact on anyone he came across in his short lifetime. He always had a smile on his face and if you said he couldn’t do it he would prove you wrong and get it done. He loved football and was the biggest Tennessee Volunteers fan (GO VOLS!). He always had everyone’s back. If you knew Adam it was like knowing the President. He touched many lives and left behind many memories. He was an active member of the Lakota Lutheran/Intercultural Church.

Adam is survived by his parents; brothers Matthew (Britt) Hawk and Joe (Heather) Hawk; grandmothers Cleo McNutt of Knoxville, TN and Loretta Hawk of Scottsbluff; grandfather Jose “Poncho” Mares of Scottsbluff, NE; aunts Miranda (Dave) Yoklic of Forest, VA, Majel Russell of Billings, MT, Rose (Cortez) Henderson of Lincoln, NE, Paula (Jeff) Calder of Scottsbluff, Ami Torres of Scottsbluff, and Eileen (David) Hunley of Johnson City, TN; uncles David Renteria of Scottsbluff, and Jeremy (Bill) Morgan of Dandridge, TN; cousins Kodi (York) Thomas & Christian Yoklic, Ivy Russell & Nicholas, Stacy (Fernando) Rodriguez, Nathan, Sara, and Abraham Hernandez, Michael (Yolanda) Hernandez & Heather, Chris (Merrilu) Hernandez, Johnny (Shonda) Torres, Jr., April (Oscar) Perez, and Brielle Torres.

Adam was preceded in death by his grandfathers Lee McNutt of TN and Robert Hawk, Jr. of Oglala, SD; great-grandmother Ida Hawk of Oglala, SD; great-grandparents Thomas and Susie Cross of Kyle, South Dakota; cousins Christian Torres and Daniel Loafer, uncle Louis Gonzales, and aunt Roberta Hawk.

Big Guy – you will be missed more than you will ever know. You are loved. We will always miss you and you will not be forgotten. Your smile will be with us forever until we meet again….Hugs and many Kisses.