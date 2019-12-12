Aleida Alejandra Ortiz Reyes “Alex Gonzalez,”, 29, Alliance

Aleida Alejandra Ortiz Reyes “Alex Gonzalez,”, 29, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO.

Alex was born on April 9, 1990 in Monterrey, N.L., Mexico. She came with her family to the U.S. in her infancy. Alex lived in Raymondville, TX before moving to Alliance 12 years ago.

In 2004 she was united in marriage to Marco Antonio Gonzalez.

Alex is survived by her husband, Marco, her children, Noemi Gonzalez, Marco Antonio Gonzalez Ortiz, Jr., Noe Alejandro Gonzalez Ortiz and Samuel Alexzander Gonzalez Ortiz all of Alliance, her mother, Iliana Reyes Soriano of Alliance, her father, Alejandro Ortiz Ortiz of Monterrey, N.L., Mexico, her siblings, Erika Cecilia Ortiz Reyes of Monterrey, N.L., Mexico, Oziel Ivan Ortiz Reyes, Eduardo Guerrero, Jr., Rubi Esmeralda Guerrero and Juan Pablo Guerrero all of Alliance.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Assembly of God Church with Pastor Jim Settles officiating.

Memorials to the family can be sent in care of Cecilia Ortiz Flye, H15 Trailerville, Alliance, NE 69301.