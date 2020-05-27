Alejandro E. Torres, 93, Gering

Alejandro E Torres, 93 of Gering, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Sumner Place retirement home with his family by his side. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Friday at Gering Memorial Chapel with a Rosary at 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, 10:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com



Alejandro was born April 28, 1927 in Skidmore Texas to Michaela Escobedo and Jose Torres. He moved to the Scottsbluff Gering area in 1949, where he met and married Margarita Muñoz on December 27, 1955. Alejandro loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards, listening, and dancing to Spanish music. Alejandro was kind and always willing to help his neighbors or anyone who needed a helping hand.



He is survived by his children Federico M Torres and wife Maria Elena Miranda Torres of Lincoln, NE; Maria Elena Torres of Phoenix, AZ; Jose M Torres and wife Katherine (Parra) of Normal, Ill; and Gloria (Torres) and husband Rick Kimball of Oxford, NE; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; his brother Gonzalo Torres of Scottsbluff, NE and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Alejandro Jr, wife Margarita, his brother David Torres and sister-in-law Inosencia (Munoz) Torres.

If you attend services please wear a mask. Memorials to the family for later designation