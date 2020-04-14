Alfred L. Reiber, 94, Scottsbluff, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting Al’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Al was born October 8, 1925, in Bayard, Nebraska to Carl and Lydia (Rehn) Reiber. He grew up in Bayard and graduated with the class of 1945. He served his county in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946. He married Betty Richard, December 5, 1948 in Scottsbluff. They were married 72 wonderful years and had two children, Kathy Gilman and Kim Ross.

Al was talented wood worker and loved construction. Al and his father, Carl, remodeled and built several homes in the Scottsbluff-Gering area. He built the home that he provided for his family and loved tinkering in his wood shop at home. Al owned and operated Reiber Reality for over 30 years as a realtor and auctioneer and always by his side was his wife, Betty, taking care of the books.

He was a member of the VFW and enjoyed helping with bingo on Friday nights and socializing with his friends. Al and his wife were members of Salem Congregational Church for many years. They also enjoyed being members of AHSGR (Germans from Russia.)

Al is survived by his two daughters, Kathy (Jim) Gilman of Scottsbluff and Kim (Joe) Ross of Colorado; three grandchildren, Trevor Gilman of Texas, Lacey Gilman of Scottsbluff, and Nic Fitzgibbons of Colorado; three great-grandchildren, Austin Gilman, Parker Gilman, and Colten Gilman.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home. Al was a loving, kind and generous husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. We will miss him greatly!

“I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one. I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.”