Alice F. Reichert, 81, McGrew

Alice F. Reichert, 81, of McGrew, after a long hard battle with lung disease, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 12, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and Alice's wishes are to be joined at a later date with her husband Harv.

Alice was born April 4, 1939 in Mitchell, NE to Henry and Elizabeth (Margheim) Zitterkopf. Alice grew up in Scottsbluff and after graduating, she met and married Harvey Reichert. They got married Feb 9, 1958. They had a 2-day Dutch Hop wedding. They started farming in 1959 and they also raised cattle and hogs. Alice always had a couple of milk cows that she milked until her 3 boys took her place. In the fall she hauled beets. The farm trucks had to have a nice big load before she left the field. She worked 17 campaigns at Bayard Sugar Factory and worked as a cook for 17 years at Bayard Schools. Alice always had a big garden and she loved flowers. She was very outgoing and always eager to help everyone in need. She had a very big heart.

Alice is survived by her husband Harvey of McGrew; sons Harland of Bayard, Harvey Jr. (Janette) of McGrew, and Greg of MN; brothers Irven (Beverly) Zitterkopf of TX, Randall (Linda) Zitterkopf of S. D., Jennings Zitterkopf and Bill Zitterkopf all of Scottsbluff; sister Ruth (Judd) Chapin of Florida; brothers-in-law Henry (Gloria) Reichert of Torrington; John (Linda) Reichert of Alaska, Fred Reichert of Lyman, NE, and Robert Frick of Greeley, CO; sisters-in-law Lydia Schildt of Bridgeport and Virginia Reichert of Torrington, WY; grandsons Heston, Holden, Jesse, Tim and Matthew; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her parents, brother Henry Zitterkopf, sister Irene Morris, brother Clarence Zitterkopf and sister Diana Zitterkopf all preceded her in death.