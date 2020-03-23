Alice Gale Wineman, 74, Gering

Alice Gale Wineman, 74 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center.

A private family graveside will be held at West Lawn Cemetery with Pastors Seth Leypoldt, Dennis Gingrich and Robert Manasek officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday 3-7 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date at the Gering Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Festival of Hope or Gering Volunteer Fire & Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Alice was born on January 5, 1946 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Allerton “Al” and Betty (Franklin) Downer. She went to school in Banner County for her early education, graduating from Gering High School in 1964. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Chadron State College. Alice taught in Gering for 41 years.

She married Jerry Wineman on November 26, 1969 at Gering 1st United Methodist Church and made their home in Gering.

Alice was on the Gering City Council for 16 years. She was a member of the Gering Methodist Church, Chapter GI PEO member and the Gering Retired Teachers Group. She was going to be this year’s Vice President of the Half Century Club.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and crafts. She took great pride in her roses and garden.

Survivors include her husband Jerry of 50 years; son Jeff; sister Mary Jo Hoffman; brother Hal (Linda) Downer; sister Nora (Mick) Sandine; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Toni (Jack) Lacy; her beloved dachshund “Dudley” and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Jerry Hoffman.

Alice was a good wife and good mother.