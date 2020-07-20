Alice J. Shriver, 84, Scottsbluff

Alice J Shriver, 84 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Her memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Larry Spomer officiating. Private family interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed. Services will be live streamed on Calvary Lutheran Church. Memorials may be left at Regional West Hospice, Helping Hands or the Church. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Alice was born on June 26, 1936 in Laurel, Nebraska to James Theodore and Hulda (Urwiler) Mewhirter. She graduated from Hastings High School and studied psychology and religion at Hastings College, Hastings, Nebraska. She married Kenneth Shriver on June 19, 1954 in Hastings, Nebraska.

They moved to Scottsbluff in 1996 from Central City, Nebraska.

Her faith led her to teach Sunday School for 25 years (all years); youth leader and confirmation teacher; Bible study leader, Church council member; member of almost all church committees and participated in the women’s groups. She served on the NE Synod Council of the ELCA and the Women of ELCA NE Synod Board; served on the Board of Trustees for Bethpage Mission, Inc. in Axtell, Nebraska and on the Lutheran Family Service Auxiliary Board as President.

In the late 70’s, Kenny and Alice became involved in Cursillo (Via de Christo or Walk with Christ). In 1984, she as selected to be a Peace with Justice Enabler with the Lutheran Church Women and traveled to Zimbabwe, Africa.

She was a long time member of Al-Anon, giving lectures at the Hastings Regional Center for the Alcoholic Rehabilitation Program for 12 years. She was a Commissioned Steven Minister.

In 2001 she became a certified Parish Ministry Associate for The ELCA, NE Synod. Alice served in a clergy capacity from March 2001 through August 2002 at the Parish of the Plains (Trinity Lutheran Church, and Dalton Presbyterian, Dalton; Grace Lutheran Church, Gurley; and Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lodgepole). She served as an interim clergy for St. John’s Lutheran Church, Alliance from October 2002 through February 2004. Her last church she served as Pastor was in Bayard, Nebraska (Faith United Church of Christ) thru June of 2008.

She enjoyed reading, being with her family and serving God where and when she could. Alice felt called to ministry and being able to serve in the capacity of a parish pastor was special to her. She was excited, awed and humbled by the challenge to minister to God’s people and to serve in what every way she could.

Alice is survived by her husband of 66 years Kenneth; children Fred (Teresa) Shriver; Michael (Laura) Shriver and Shelley Shriver Goodrich; grandchildren Carlanne (Leon) White, Rebecca Shriver, Katie (James) Ernst, Joel (Rachel) Shriver, Alex Shriver, Tyler Goodrich (Marshall Vogel), Jordan (Aislinn) Goodrich, Adrian Zephier, JD Nesiba and Joshua Nesiba; great grandchildren Lawrence and Kherington, Alivia and Isla, Avery and Jack, and Rylee; and sister Janet Short.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Carol Sue, infant son David Lemoyne, parents and son Douglas Shriver.