Alice L. Kovarik, 77, Gering

Funeral services for Alice L, Kovarik, 77, of Gering will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Tim Hebbert officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 pm at the chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com .

Alice was born May 7, 1942, and returned to her Lord on February 14, 2020. Alice attended both Minatare and Gering high schools, graduating from GHS with the Class of 1960, and afterwards attended Scottsbluff Teachers college.

In her younger days, Alice was active in a number of local non-profit organizations and charities, including Girls Inc., and JayceeEms, and served one term as president for that organization. Alice was also a proud mom, and took active participation in her sons’ activities, serving as a parental sponsor for numerous marching band and speech team trips, as well as taking an active role the Gering Band Parents Assn. from 1985 to 1990. Alice also had a strong sense of civic duty, and served many years as an election volunteer in Scotts Bluff County. In her retirement, Alice also followed in the footsteps of her own mother, and participated in the Foster Grandparents program.

Alice is preceded in Death by her parents, Carl and Louise Schmer of Gering. She is survived by her sister, Delores Dyer, and her brother Jim Schmer, both of Gering. She is also survived by her sons, James L. Kovarik of Omaha, and Mark L. Kovarik (Michelle) of Gering, and her grandchildren R. Graham Kovarik, Madelynne F. Kovarik, and Keaton M. Kovarik, all of Gering, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.