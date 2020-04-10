Amy L. Widener, 51, Bridgeport

Amy L. Widener, 51, of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport. In an attempt to provide safety and comfort to those who would like to share in her celebration of life, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting Amy’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com . Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements.

Amy Louise Widener was born to Donald and Janet (Lombard) Dawe on December 26, 1968, in Wausau, Wisconsin. She was the eldest of three children and grew up in Burwell, Nebraska, graduating as Salutatorian with the Class of 1987. She went on to further her education at Chadron State College graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. It was at Chadron that she met and married John Franklin Bustos III, in which they welcomed their only son, Jesse Franklin. The two later divorced. It was then that Amy decided to go back to college and get her teaching endorsement in Business and Media Specialist. Shortly after, she received an offer of employment at Bridgeport Public Schools. It was in Bridgeport that she met her husband, Mike, and they made their home here.

Amy was a teacher to many and enjoyed reading, either to herself or out loud to children, and gardening. She was an active member of the Friends of Library Board. She volunteered as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher at First Baptist Church of Bridgeport for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church and held an office on the Christian Education Board for many years.

Family was very important to Amy and she made a connection with all, making them all a priority to keep in contact even if they were miles apart. She also loved to make memories travelling with family, with many trips to visit extended family in Wisconsin. Her children and grandchildren brought her the most joy in life. She could be found making special memories with her grandkids during her spare time, taking numerous trips visiting the zoo, going for walks to the park, making dinner rolls or rollout cookies to frost and decorate, or to just simply play in the snow or spend time at the lake to play in the sand. She lived and loved life to the fullest!

Amy is preceded in death by her mother Janet, of whom Amy donated part of her liver to in 2011.

Amy is survived by her husband Michael; son Jesse Bustos of Bridgeport; daughter Brandie Widener; and grandchildren Regina and Michael Massingill of Scottsbluff; father Don Dawe of Burwell; brother David (Dee-El) Dawe of Papillion; sister Jennifer (Roger) Maris of McCook; mother-in-law Beth (Dan) Bayless of Bridgeport; brothers-in-law Martin (Lori Stromberg) Widener of Scottsbluff and Marcus (Holly) Widener of Bridgeport; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.