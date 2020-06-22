Andrew Allen Hurt, 40, Sidney

Early Monday, June 15, 2020 Andrew Allen Hurt was called home ending his courageous battle against lung cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with a Wake service on Monday, June 22nd at 6:00 P.M. Both services will be held in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Burial will follow in the Dix Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Monday from 1-4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Night of Hope or Sidney Public Schools Education Foundation. You may view Andrew’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Andrew’s care and funeral arrangements.

Andrew Allen Hurt was born February 2, 1980 to John and Ann (Drawbaugh) Hurt in Scottsbluff, NE. He attended Sidney Public Schools, graduating in 1998. In 2002 Andrew obtained his Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wyoming and moved back to Sidney. On July 22, 2006 he married Whitney Shaw of Potter, Nebraska at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. On February 27, 2007 Andrew and Whitney became parents to Conner Jay Hurt. In January of 2008 the new family bought a place and moved to the country to begin their lives of raising children and started their cattle herd. On November 8, 2010 Austin Marie Hurt completed their family.

Andy was well-known for his involvement throughout the community. As a loan officer for the past 15+ years, Andrew enjoyed helping people and made many friends through his banking connections. While serving on the Cheyenne County Chamber Board for 12 years, he was Chamber Officer for 4 years including Chairman of the Board in 2015, Golf Chair for 6 years, and was selected Board Member of the Year in 2012. He was a member of both the Western Nebraska Endowment Education Association for 12 years and the Sidney Public Schools Education Foundation for 8 years. Andy was also an active member in Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church where he was on the finance committee for 10 years, an usher for 6 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

After marriage and being introduced to the livestock industry Andy worked alongside Whitney in establishing their own cattle herd. This led him to being actively involved in 4H with his children as well as serving as the Cheyenne County 4H Beef Superintendent for 7 years. In addition to the ag life style, Andy was also passionate and very competitive in sports. He took a lot of pride in officiating basketball and put in a lot of time to improve his officiating skills which paid off as he was selected to officiate the girls state basketball tournament in 2016. After his diagnosis that summer Andy had to take the 2016-2017 season off but was back on the court the next year and selected again for the state tournament in 2018 and 2019. He also loved spending time coaching his son, Conner’s, youth baseball team in 2018 and 2019. He was looking forward to watching his daughter play more competitive sports in the coming years. When not spending time doing these things you would likely find Andy on the golf course, playing the game that he loved most.

Andrew Hurt is survived by his wife Whitney Hurt, son Conner, and daughter Austin, all of Sidney. Parents John and Ann Hurt of Sidney. Brother Aaron (Maggie) Hurt of Omaha, NE, Father-in-law Terrell Shaw of Potter, NE, brother-in-law Preston (Zorica) Shaw of Chicago, IL, sister-in-law Dr. Avery (Jack) Sides of Hot Springs, SD, brother-in-law Zachary (Daina) Shaw and of Potter, NE, and sister-in-law Savannah Shaw of Rapid City, SD. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many good friends. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Louis and Agnes Hurt, maternal grandparents Dean and Phyllis Drawbaugh, and his mother-in-law Laurie Shaw.