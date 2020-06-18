Andrew Hurt, 40, Sidney

Andrew Hurt, age 40, of Sidney, NE passed away in Sidney on June 15, 2020.

A wake service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, both will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Burial will follow at the Dix Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Monday from 1-4:00 P.M. Memorials may be made in Andrew’s name to the Sidney Night of Hope or Sidney Public Schools.

You may view Andrew’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com .

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Andrew’s care and funeral arrangements.