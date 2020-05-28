Ann Bairn, 82, Oshkosh

Ann Bairn, 82, of Oshkosh passed away early Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at her home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Antelope Valley Cemetery north of Oshkosh with her daughter, Brenda Tophoj, PMA officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 4:00 pm. To 6:00 p.m. at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Oshkosh with Ann’s family present.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Bairn family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ann’s name can be directed to the family for later designation. Cards may be mailed to Gerald Bairn 204 W Ave G, Oshkosh, NE 69154.

A full obituary will be posted when available.