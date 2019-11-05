Anna Marie (Pramstaller) Schneider, 96, Mitchell

Anna Marie (Pramstaller) Schneider, 96, of Mitchell, passed on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Mitchell Care Center in Mitchell. A celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Federated Church in Mitchell with Pastor Rick Reisig and Pastor Bill Marietta officiating. Anna’s wishes were cremation with arrangements by the Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Mitchell City Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that memorials be made in her honor to the Federated Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Anna’s memorial page

Anna was born May 18, 1923, in Brunico, Italy to Aloés and Maria (Sagmeister) Pramstaller. Anna was the youngest of five children and the only daughter. Anna was raised by Uncle Sabastion Sagmeister and family. Anna grew up and attended school in Italy up to the 12 th grade. She then went on trying different jobs, such as a gas station attendant, nanny, housekeeping, and took care of wounded soldiers at the hospital.

Anna was a single parent when a good friend, Purgy, introduced Anna to Clifford Schneider of Mitchell, Nebraska. He was stationed in Italy in the United States Army at the time. They dated for one year and were married June 6, 1957. They moved to Mitchell in November of 1958. Anna became a United States Citizen in 1971, along with her daughters, Laura and Giovanna. She spoke German, Italian and English.

Survivors include her children, Johnny (Angie) Pramstaller Rüttnig of Germany, Laura (Don) Lebruska of Mitchell ; seven grandchildren, Kevin (Amber) Lebruska, Sarah Florke (Brady Loose) all of Mitchell, Jenae Abbott (Brice Bohl) of Loveland, Colorado, Paetra (Dan) Stracken of Lincoln, Hayli (Chris) Kenzy of Omaha, Ria (Gorka) Sanchez of Lincoln, and Kerstin Rüttnig of Germany; twelve great-grandchildren; daughter-in law-Kathy Pramstaller and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jacob and Margaret Schneider; brothers and sisters-in-law, Hubert (Maridle) Pramstaller, Aloes (Maria) Pramstaller, Carl (Honey) Pramstaller, and Peter (Haley) Pramstaller; son Harold “Rudi” Pramstaller; daughter, Giovanna

Pramstaller Schneider; uncle, Sabastion Sagmeister and family; granddaughter, Gina Lebruska; and husband, Clifford Schneider.