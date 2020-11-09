Anna May Ashcraft, 92, East Helena, Mt.

Anna May Ashcraft 92, of East Helena, MT passed away November 6, 2020 at the Apple Cooney Rehab Center in Helena, Montana. At her request, cremation has taken place. No services will be held. She will join her late-husband, Chuck, at Hauser Lake on the Missouri River, near Helena in the spring.

Anna May was born July 1, 1928 in Mitchell, Nebraska to parents George Dewey Lashley and Edith May Popkay. She was one of four children. She married Herman Weber, of Bayard, in 1946. To this marriage she had two sons, Tom and Myron. She later married Chuck Ashcraft in 1967 in Montana. They made their home in Deer Lodge. Ann worked as a nurses aid at the Warm Springs State Hospital. Later she and Chuck managed the local KOA Campground. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, crafting, and puzzles. In 1987 they moved back to the valley and made their home in Gering. Later moving to Minatare. She volunteered in the Foster Grandparents Program and Senior Companion Program. In 2019 Ann had a few health issues and moved back to Montana to be close to family.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband Chuck and brothers Almon, Charles and Richard. She is survived by her sons Tom (Dana) Weber of East Helena, MT; Myron (Edwyna) Weber of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Bob (Pam) Weber of Boulder, MT; Angelia (Allan) Martens of Sioux Falls, SD; Craig (Lisa) Weber of Omaha, NE; Shawn (Jade) Weber of East Helena, MT; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.