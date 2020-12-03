Anne Marie (Roman) Lamberson, 102

Let’s celebrate the wonderful life of Anne Marie (Roman) Lamberson, who passed away of natural causes at age of 102 at Chimney Rock Villa, Bayard, NE.

Anne was born in Gates, N.Y. on November 4, 1918, one of five children, living on a farm in Gates, N.Y. Anne walked with her sisters to a one room school a mile from the family farm. She loved school and excelled, skipping 2 grades. Later graduating from Rochester Business Institute. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years and later as deputy assessor for the town of Ogden for over 30 years.

Anne married A.J. Lamberson in 1941 having two daughters Sharon and Sheila. Upon marriage Anne and Al moved to Spencerport, NY. She was active and the first President of the Spencerport Women’s Auxiliary. Anne played for over 50 years in her ladies card club. One of her sorrows was all of her card playing friends have passed away, leaving her as the only remaining member.

At retirement, Anne and Al became snowbirds, living winters in Boca Raton, FL. They enjoyed summer’s at their place on Lake Ontario. In Kendall, N.Y. with many good times with all their friends and family. Playing golf was one of many of Anne’s past-times. Crossword puzzles, painting, reading, crocheting, plus whipping up a quick meal if you stopped in brings with it a nick name of “Fast Annie.”

Anne’s love for her grandchildren was huge, we will all miss “Gramma Anne.” People would ask Anne if she was every lonely, she would say, “No, I enjoy my own company!” and we will miss her company forever.

Anne is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sheila and Gary Wagoner; son-in-law Donald Sargent; grandchildren: Robert (Bonny) Altamua of Kent, NY, Richard (Melena) Altamua of Jupiter, FL, and Sheri (Steve) Howard of Albyon, N.Y.; great grandchildren: Anthony, Amanda, Kelsey, Kylie, Allison and Rachael; Gary’s children- Quinton (Megan) Wagoner, Preston (Vicki) Wagoner; great grandchildren Lawson, Harrison, Garrett and Sophie and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Al, daughter Sharon and all of her siblings, Stella, Charles, Agnes and Helen.

In lieu of flowers, condolences of donations maybe made to the American Cancer Society. A memorial service will take place a later date in N.Y.

