Annie R. Van Hausen, 86, Scottsbluff

Annie R. Van Hausen, 86, of Scottsbluff, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christin on November 27, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center. At her request, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held this summer. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Annie was born November 23, 1933 in Oakland, Iowa the daughter of Clyde P. and Bertha L. (Micksell) Morris. She resided in Torrington, Wyoming. She married Rolland “Van” Van Hausen on November 23, 1950. To this union three children were born: Vickie, Pamela, and Donald.

For most of her life, she was a stay at home mom. She taught her children common sense, compassion for others, and to always be grateful for what you have. She and Van made their home in Scottsbluff where she was the bookkeeper for his business.

She married Marvin Bartels on December 8, 1979 and they lived in North Platte, NE where they started a business, Construction Specialists. She was a motivator to all and encouraged everyone to be their best person. She was very artistic and had a creative mind and loved photography. She had a hobby business, Mini Wonders. She loved to laugh and make others laugh.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her brother Anthony “Amp” (MaryAnn) Morris; daughters Vickie Rojas of Scottsbluff and Pamela (Donald) Rein of Gering; son Donald (Crystal) Van Hausen of Gering; grandchildren Tim Rojas of Scottsbluff, Steven (Michelle) Owens of Cheyenne, WY, Sundae (Sam) Clay of Cheyenne, WY, Christy (Austin) Martinez of Denver, CO and Laura Van Hausen of Scottsbluff; step-children: Vickie Majorek of Omaha, Danielle Blaschko of Omaha, Dwayne Kregel of Farmington, MN, Paula Bartels of Republic MO, Jenifer Capps of Republic, MO, and Dan Bartels of Omaha; great-grandchildren: Brea Rojas of Scottsbluff, LaTosha Rojas of Denver, CO, Troy Clay of Cheyenne, WY, Angel Rojas of Greenhill, SC, Summer Clay of Cheyenne, WY, Moriah Rojas of Scottsbluff, Chris Anderson and Chad Anderson both of Cheyenne, WY; many loving great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.