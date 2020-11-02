Anthony Sabala, 83, Gering

Anthony Sabala, 83, of Gering, passed away at Regional West Medical Center on October 30, 2020. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements. Visitation will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church from 9:15 – 10:15 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4 with a rosary following and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. with Father Gerald Harr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Anthony was born on March 29, 1937 in Scottsbluff, NE to Frank and Jessie Sabala. He grew up here and received his education in Scottsbluff. He served with the United States Navy. He married Isabel Rodriguez and to this union, five children were born. He later married Sharon Trucano in August of 2003.

Anthony was preceded in death by his parents Frank Sr. and Jessie Sabala; brothers Albert; Frank Jr. and Joseph Sabala.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Sabala, sons and daughters-in-law Anthony (Jerri) Sabala of San Diego, CA; Daniel (Martha) Sabala of Gering; Gabriel (Virginia) Sabala of Scottsbluff, daughters and sons-in-law Trisha (Lawrence) Nero of CO and Sabrina (Mark) Magyar of PA, step children Bonnie (Denver) Hartwell of Amherst, NE and Marlin Trucano of Kearney, NE, siblings Juvencio (Rachel) Sabala of Scottsbluff; Robert (Lupe) Sabala of Scottsbluff; Sarah (Lee) Charles of Illinois; Caroline (Jose) Garcia of Greeley, CO as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.