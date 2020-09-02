A Celebration of life will be held for Anthony (Tony) William Grimm Sept. 4th at 3:00 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Tony went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020. He passed away at the Great Plains Hospital in North Platte, Nebraska.

Tony was born November 8, 1959 to Bill and Clara Grimm. He lived in the Harrison, Nebraska area for most of his younger years. Attending the Harrison Grade School Dist. # 7, School Dist. #5 in Sioux County, Rushville Grade School and Graduated from Sioux County High School 1977. He was very proud that he skipped the 5th grade as he told the teacher he was in 6th grade during a school transfer.

After high school he managed the Village Barn and Sage Motel in Harrison for a short time. September 20, 1980 he married Lynn Dohring. They later moved to Salina, Kansas. He worked at a cabinet company learning the trade of woodworking. October 1984 they purchased a home in the country near Minatare, Nebraska. He and Lynn divorced in 1989. Tony continued to call Minatare home until his death.

Tony held several jobs during his life. He was employed by PureGro in Bayard, Nebraska for several years. Valentine Trucking and Simon Contractors for 20 years, and worked his way up to the plant manager. At the time of his death he was working for Power Plant Maintenance (PPM) as a Millwright, Traveling to Florida, the Carolina’s, Lincoln and Sutherland, Nebraska. He worked with his nephew Willie and great friend Scotty Johnson for 13 years.

He had a great love for pets especially his dog, Buddie. Tony enjoyed spending time with good friends, family, gardening, fishing, and woodworking. He found happiness spending time in the Harrison area with some of his best friends and working with Duane on the family ranch.

Tony never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Many of his best friends he considered family. His friend Kathy Kuxhausen, and many members of her family were very special to him. He had a great love for kids and enjoyed them spending time with him at his place. Many of them called him, “Uncle Tony”. We will all miss his smile, laughter, handshakes, and hugs.

He is Survived by Duane (Pattie ) Grimm Harrison, Nebraska. Donna (Chuck) Holmgren Harrison, Nebraska. Dale Wilson Sun City, Arizona. Nephews: Willie Grimm, Sam Holmgren, Jess Holmgren, Gregg Wilson. Nieces: Sara (Holmgren) Paxton, Kristi (Holmgren) Norman, Julie (Wilson) Stanek, Becky (Grimm) White, and Tracy (Larson) Bender. 20 Great Nieces and Nephews and a host of friends.

Tony was proceeded in death by his parents Bill and Clara Grimm and great nephew Jack Norman.

Tony had a great love of pets. Per family wishes, A memorial has been established for, “Skippers Cupboard” 2150 Pacific Boulevard, Gering, Nebraska. Memorials may be left at Valley Bank and Trust in Gering Nebraska. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.