Arlene Ferne McLellan, 83, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at The Village Retirement Living Center in Scottsbluff with her children by her side. Visitation at Gering Memorial Chapel will be held Wednesday, December 11 from 2-6 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Gering Methodist Church on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Burial services will be at the Gering West Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Arlene is survived by her sons, Daniel (Sheila) McLellan of Mesa, AZ, and Kent (Kathy) McLellan of Morrill, NE, her daughter Val, (Darrin) Jennings of Saratoga, WY. Ten grandchildren: Brooke McLellan, Cody (Aubrey Tousignant) McLellan, Jessica (Kourtland) Reichert, Canon McLellan, Sloan McLellan, Phaedra McLellan, Eric Risha, Tyler (Racheal Shahi) Risha, Aubrey (Ryan Roybal) Jennings, and Jaida Jennings. Two great grandchildren, Parker McLellan and Mackland Reichert. She is also survived by her brothers, Wayne (Jan) Fields of Torrington, WY and Larry (Jeanette) Fields of McCook, NE, sister Peggy Ritter of Lakewood, CO, sister-in-law, Linda MacKichan of Beatrice, NE, and brother-in-law Alvin (Sondra) McLellan of Beatrice, NE. She is also survived by multiple loving nieces and nephews.

Arlene was born December 17, 1935 in Henry, NE to John and Chlodean Fields. Arlene grew up with two brothers and two sisters in Henry, NE. On June 12, 1955, Arlene was united in marriage to John McLellan, Jr. The couple made their home in Henry, NE until 1965 when they moved to their permanent home in Gering, NE. Arlene was employed as a secretary at Cedar Canyon School and later worked at the Scottsbluff Public Schools as a library media specialist until her retirement.

Arlene loved spending time with her family. Her home was the official gathering site for any family-oriented celebrations. She welcomed any and all into her home. She enjoyed multiple social events with numerous close friends, especially playing cards. She loved supporting her church and community, and anything involving Nebraska football. Attending Husker games in Lincoln was one of her favorite activities. Arlene loved Oregon Trail Days and volunteered with the Old Settlers Club, the Farm and Ranch Museum, and the Scottsbluff County Fair. Her commitment to service was done selflessly and quietly, always behind the scenes. She was a source of strength, love, and hope for her family for whom she was very proud of.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, a son, Dana, and a sister, Joann (Harold) Andrew.

If you would like to give a memorial, please consider donating to the Gering United Methodist Church, American Brain Foundation, Scottsbluff YMCA, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or The Festival of Hope.