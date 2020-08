Arlene Law, 75, of Chappell passed away Monday evening, August 17, 2020 at the Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Chappell with Pastor Brent DeJong officiating.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Law family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.