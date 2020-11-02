Arlene Leeling, 70, Bridgeport

Arlene Leeling, 70, of Bridgeport, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport, NE. Her memorial service will be held at 1pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport with Pastor Jonathan Berosek officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Online condolences may be made by viewing Arlene’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com <http://www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com>. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements.

Arlene was born in Los Angeles California on October 3, 1950 to James & Angelina Nazario. She spent her youth in Southern California where she met her husband, and together they brought forth three children. Years after the family relocated to Bridgeport, Arlene became a beloved friend in the community. Once she became part of the congregation at First Presbyterian church, she devoted as much time as she could in the ministry. Arlene loved her spiritual family, God & Country.

Though she is in a better place, she will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her two daughters Anna & Jael, and son James.