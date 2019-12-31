Arlene Marie Mathewson, 94, Sidney

Arlene Marie Mathewson, age 94, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Sidney Regional Memorial Extended Care, where she had been living for several months.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, January 6, 2020, in the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating.

Arlene Marie (Geu) Mathewson, the third child of Joachim “J. H.” and Emma (Tietjen) Geu, was born November 16, 1925, at her parents’ home, northeast of Sidney, NE. She was baptized March 14, 1926, at Wisner, NE. She attended District 39 East, one half mile west of the family home, northeast of Sidney, through the eighth grade. While attending Sidney High School, Arlene boarded during the school year with several families in Sidney. Because of the early death of her father, she worked both inside and outside helping her family farm. After graduating in 1943, she began working for the Bell Telephone Company, in Sidney.

Arlene met her future husband, Rodney Mathewson, through Rural Youth. They were married November 2, 1947, in Sidney. They fixed up an old farm house one mile north of her future in-law’s home, southeast of Potter. Three children were born to this union. They were Thetta, Loretta, and Randy.

Arlene worked side-by-side helping Rod with the farming and ranching. In the fall of 1976, they moved to Sidney to allow their son and his new wife to live on the farmstead. She began working at the Sidney Telegraph, as a proofreader. She enjoyed crocheting and crossword puzzles, as well as cooking and baking.

Arlene and Rod were members of the Potter Methodist Church, later transferring their membership to the Sidney Methodist Church. She had taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and served on various committees. She lined up helpers to assist bingo players at the rest homes each month and delivered “Meals on Wheels” for many years. She was a charter member of the Juliets’ Extension Club and helped on entry day at the Cheyenne County Fair. Arlene served on the Election Board.

Arlene and Rod had been married for 72 wonderful years. To celebrate their 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries, they traveled to Hawaii, taking a cruise for their 50th. They enjoyed traveling, and had toured the Northeast States, the southeast, and a few mid-plains states. Their marriage was filled with love, respect, and their Christian beliefs.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Henry Geu, Earl Geu, Wilma Geu, and Harold Geu; sister-in-law, Carol Harris; brother- and sister-in-law, Wendel and Shirley Mathewson; sister- and brother-in-law, Leota and Dale McKinney; brother-in-law, Max Mathewson; and grandson, Beau Mathewson.

Arlene’s survivors are her husband, Rod Mathewson; children, Thetta Rother, Loretta Flohr, and Randy (Gina) Mathewson; grandchildren, Justin (Kindra) Flohr, Kahla (Beau) Mathewson, Kristin Bermudez, Shelby Mathewson, and Ben (Carly) Mathewson; great-grandchildren, Luke Mathewson, Leyla Bermudez, Isla Mathewson, and Henry Mathewson; sister-in-laws Ann (Hank) Geu, Evelyn (Earl) Geu, Rosie (Harold) Geu, and Emma (Max) Mathewson. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.