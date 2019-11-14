Arthur “Art” Louis Hottell, 67, Kimball

Arthur “Art” Louis Hottell, 67, of Kimball, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 10, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Kimball Event Center with Leslie Poutney and Tom Hinkle officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view the obituary and leave messages of condolence for the family. Memorial may be given to the donor’s choice. The arrangements for Art have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Arthur Louis Hottell was born to Lawrence and Ethel Hottell on April 3, 1952 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He was raised in Banner County, Nebraska with his 10 siblings. While married to Debra Hottell, they raised their 5 children together near Bushnell, Nebraska.

Arthur is survived by his 3 sons and 2 daughters: Russell (Patricia) Hottell of Reno, NV, Tonya (Nathan) LaPrarie of St. Cloud, FL, Shaun (Helen) Hottell of Gillette, WY, David (Joanna) Hottell of Kimball, NE and Melanie (Michael) Hickerson of Laramie, WY; 11 grandsons and 6 granddaughters; 4 brothers and 4 sisters; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his 2 brothers: Larry and John Hottell.