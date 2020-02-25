Arvid J. Kjos, 93, Kimball

Arvid J. Kjos, 93, of Kimball, died at his home in Kimball on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m.

on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Kimball with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Burial will

be held in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff at 2:00 p.m.

Arvid Johan Kjos was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota on April 6, 1926, the son of Albert and Esther (Hauge) Kjos. He lived in

Wyndmere, North Dakota with his family and attended school there. Arvid married Amy Hakanson on March 1, 1944 and worked

on the family farm with his father. He was married to Joan “Jan” Hitztaler in Reno, Nevada on May 6, 1968. He owned his own

insurance agency in Mitchell, Nebraska for many years. He bought the farm in Kimball in 1993 and later moved to Kimball in 1996

when he retired from the insurance business. During his retirement years he worked the farm in Kimball. Arvid had a love for old

tractors especially Oliver and Massey Ferguson, and enjoyed going to farm auctions. He enjoyed camping, playing cards and trips

on his motorcycle. He was a member of the Masons, Shriners and Lions. He was very particular about his cars and the condition

they were in. He could fix or build just about anything, and spent many hours in the shop tinkering with things. His favorite thing

to do was whatever he was working on at the time.

Survivors include his children Arlin (Noreen) Kjos of Rock Springs, GA., Marie (Leonard) McGinnity of Aurora, CO., Melinda (Arlin)

Mund of Milnor, ND., John (Sheryll) Kjos of Milaca, MN., Dale Kjos of Delamere, ND., Estelle (Charles) Poulton of Moravian Falls,

NC., Carlotta (Dwight) Rasmussen of Jamestown, ND., Steve Kjos of Scottsbluff, NE., and Bruce (Diane) Krause of Woodland, CA; 30

grandchildren, 107 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Amy, his second wife Jan and son Byron Krause.