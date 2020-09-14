Audrey Sterkel, 86, Bridgeport

Audrey Sterkel, 86, of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel. Her graveside funeral service will be held at 11 that day at the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Brad Kihlthau officiating. Memorials may be given to the Morrill County Handyman service or the Aging Office of Western Nebraska for the senior meals that are distributed from the Community Center. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Audrey was born April 4, 1934 at Dalton, Nebraska to Ralph and Lucy (Clark) Bewley. She graduated from Brideport High School. She was united in marriage to John Sterkel on July 26, 1962 at Bridgeport. Audrey worked at the nursing home in Bridgeport helping with baths, cleaning, and aide type work for 1 ½ years. In 1985 she started working for the Morrill County Handyman service until her retirement.

Audrey attended Community Bible Church in Bayard. She liked animals, reading, living on the farm, and nature.

Audrey is survived by her step son Johnny (Cheryl) Sterkel of Gering; step daughter Kathy (David) Kuhlman of Sun City, AZ; sisters Phyllis Crouse of Bridgeport and Ruth (Jack) Dilley of Sheridan, WY; 5 step-grandchildren; 8 step-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, step-daughter Sandra Streeks and sister Marion Lakey.