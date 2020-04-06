Aurora Palomo, Gering

Our family said goodbye to our loving mother and wife, Aurora Palomo. Aurora was born on February 17th, 1954 in Crystal City, TX. She married Matt Palomo Jr. on August 7th, 1976 and they made their home in Gering.

Her greatest love was her family. Aurora devoted herself to making everyone around her feel loved and cared for. She was especially excited to have been present at the birth of her first grandchild, Parker, and she FaceTimed him many times each day. Aurora enjoyed gardening, cooking, making sweet tea and always supported her husband’s volunteer work with scouting and tennis.

Aurora is survived by her husband Matt, children Luisa Palomo Hare (Mark) of Omaha, Andrea Barringer (Brent) of Boston, Sergio Palomo of Omaha; her grandson Parker of Boston, brothers and sisters Armando Rosas of Minnesota, Raul Maldonado of Wisconsin, Lucy Palomo (Rudy) of Gering, Dina Martinez of Gering, Sylvia Lopez (Eddie) from San Antonio, Steve Maldonado from San Antonio, Lalo Maldonado of Gering, Jimmy Maldonado of Scottsbluff; Brother and sister in laws Jane Wadsely of Wisconsin, Lupe Palomo of Texas, Viviana Deignan (David) of Maryland, Bacilio Palomo (Karen) of Pennsylvania, Irma Gutherless (Michael) of Scottsbluff, Flora Murillo (Tomas) of Omaha, Ruben Palomo (Donna) of Texas, Veronica Buddleman (Scott) of New York, Florencio Palomo of New York and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her infant son; brother and sister, Raymundo Rosas and Susie Maldonado, parents Luisa and Raul Maldonado Sr., and her in laws, Irma and Matilde Palomo, Sr.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date when all who loved Aurora can honor her life together. Online Condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com