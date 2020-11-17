Barbara Jean (West) Stackhouse, 80, Chadron

Barbara Jean (West) Stackhouse, 80, of Chadron, NE passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Chadron Community Hospital. Burial has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com . Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is assisting the family with arrangements.

Barbara was born April 4, 1940 in Goshen County, Wyoming to Clyde Ray and Goldie Louise (Coker) West. She grew up and received her education in the surrounding area, graduating from Scottsbluff High School. She had a long career as a Certified Nursing Assistant working in various nursing homes. She married Loren Stackhouse in May of 1961 and to this union 3 children were born. Throughout her life she enjoyed sewing, quilting and cross-stitch embroidery. She was well known for her handsewn Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls.

She is survived by her children Kevin Stackhouse, Tim Stackhouse both of Chadron and Holly Stackhouse of Alliance; siblings Dennis West, David West (Brenda) and LeAnne Skavdahl (Josh) and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law Carol West and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.