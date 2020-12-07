Barbara Mae (Weinmaster) Steffensen, 89, Scottsbluff

Barbara Mae (Weinmaster) Steffensen, 89, of Scottsbluff, NE entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 6, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center after a short battle with COVID 19. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. According to Barb’s wishes, she was cremated and her inurnment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery, north of Morrill, NE at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020. A celebration of Barb’s life and memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. The memorial service will be live streamed on the Bridgman Funeral Home face book page for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her honor to Zion Evangelical Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Barbara’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com .

Barb was born on May 20, 1931 in Mitchell, NE to Jake “JJ” Weinmaster and Freda (Kanzler) Weinmaster, being the 10th of 14 children. After graduating from Liberty Rural High School in 1950, Barb worked at various Scottsbluff businesses, including Hauke’s Drug Store. She married Donald (Steff) Steffensen on January 23, 1953 in Scottsbluff, NE and they made their home in the Scottsbluff/Gering area until the closure of Swift & Company, when they moved to Glenwood, IA. In 1997 she and Steff returned to Gering, NE where she spent many years of her life, well into her 80’s, devoted to cleaning homes and offices for others. They loved Husker football and were season ticket holders for many years. They also enjoyed camping, boating, and spending time with family and friends. She loved her “Coffee-Ladies” and never turned down an opportunity to play in a heated game of pitch with her brothers & sisters. Barb loved to spend time in her kitchen, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmastime, when her home was filled with the sights & smells of the holidays.

Barb loved her church family at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff, where she was a member for many years. She was active in Circle of Praise, Women’s Guild, and loved to attend church services, bible studies, church dinners, and Mother – Daughter Banquets. Though she was not blessed with children of her own, she loved children and her arms were always open when there was a little one nearby. She enjoyed volunteering for Volunteers and Friends at Regional West and Potter’s Wheel Ministries.

In August of 2018, Barb moved to Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard and in March of 2019, she moved to Assisted Living at The Village at Regional West, where she resided until her passing. Her family would like to thank the staff and friends at The Village at Regional West and Chimney Rock Villa for the wonderful care she received.

Barbara is survived by her sisters, Elsie Mason, Milton Freewater, OR; Delores Sell, Glendale, AZ; Sheron Dinnel, Scottsbluff, NE; brother, Rex Weinmaster, Hoffman, MN; sisters-in-law, Cindy Weinmaster, Aurora, CO and Helen Weinmaster, Morrill, NE, many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Martha and Helen Kuhlman, Mildred Schledewitz, infant sister, Dorothy; brothers, Elmer, Carl, Henry, Jake, Delbert Weinmaster; sisters-in-law, Ruth, Janet, Irene, Esther Weinmaster; and brothers-in-law, Jake and David Kuhlman, John Schledewitz, Orval Mason, Ron Dinnel.

Barb never met a stranger and loved to visit. She loved her wonderful neighbors on 17th Street in Gering, who were like family to her. Her bright smile, jovial laugh, infectious personality, and genuinely beautiful heart will be missed by so many. Her family sincerely thanks the doctors, nurses & staff at Regional West Medical Center, along with the wonderful nurse who was with her during her final hours. You all truly became our extended hands and hearts, since we could not be with her personally!