Barry Harold Rummel, 76, Bayard

Richard Harold Rummel, age 76, died peacefully in his home on April 13, 2020 in Bayard, Nebraska.

He was born August 22, 1943, at Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the oldest of 10 siblings, to Floyd Harold Rummel and Marian Artilmus (Bennett) Rummel. He graduated from Galva High School, in Galva KS in 1963. He joined the Navy in January of 1964 and was honorably discharged the year of 1968. During his service he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and the Republican of Vietnam Companion Medal. He was very proud of his military service.

He married Delores Ann Wallace in May of 1966 and to this union three children were born. Later he then married Roberta Ann (Greene) Rummel on December 26, 1997 in Torrington Wyoming. They made their home with Roberta’s two children that he helped raise and loved as his own in Minatare Nebraska. In 1997 he and Roberta adopted Rick’s niece.

Rick had a huge heart and he was especially fond of children. He was known for being there for all the kids from his nieces, nephews, to the friends of his children. At different times in his life he took them into his home to take care of them and always treated them as his own. He was a father figure to all and later known as Papa to all. Most will tell you that he offered his “puss pills” to those that complained. He lived his life to be with his kids and his grandkids, and if he couldn’t be with them life isn’t worth living in his opinion. His love for his family is unconditional.

Rick knew no strangers. He could tell stories forever and most that knew him, heard his stories multiple times. If you were his friend, he would give you the shirt off his back and never expected anything in return. He had nicknames for most everyone, even his trucking buddies. He loved Ford trucks and worked hard on convincing his grandkids and great grandkids to love the Ford truck brand, if you drove a Dodge you were sure to get made fun of.

He farmed and ranched for most of his life and in later years he developed a love for trucking which he did up until 2017 when he retired due to health reasons. He was always a hard worker, he loved horses, cattle, and wide open spaces. He loved the cowboy life and he shared this with his kids and grandkids. He had a sense of humor some of the grandkids didn’t always appreciate when they were learning to ride, as he threw his hat under the horses’ feet. His children don’t remember having a broke horse very long as he usually sold the broke ones and got some new ones for the kids to put some hours on. He would brag about how they could ride, that was what made his eyes sparkle, was watching them ride and compete in rodeo and sports.

He never missed a game for one of his kids or grandkids; if he could make it there he was there. He was the biggest supporter and cheerleader for everyone and put a lot of miles on his vehicle making sure he spent time with them all. It was his highest priority. He bragged on them all for the accomplishments they had, and they were always the best in his opinion.

Survivors include his wife Roberta Ann Rummel of Bayard, Nebraska; his children Becky (Jim) McAllister of Gering, Nebraska, Floyd (Rhonda) Rummel of Lodgepole, Nebraska, Eric (Shannon) Rummel of Chappell, Nebraska, Shawn (Karmen) Greene of Spokane, Washington, Samantha (Nathan) Clause of Bayard, Nebraska, and Sydney Rummel of Torrington, Wyoming; grandkids Abigail (Christoher) Meredith, Dakin (Dallie) Rummel, Jordan (Rachel) McAllister, Chandler Rummel, Lashae Ehler, Kristin Clause, Sage Rummel, Cort Rummel, Zoie Clause, Oliver Mesteth, Kenny (Essynce) Bicknell, Karlee Hassinger, Kodeyak Greene, Zeke Greene; great grandkids Kooper, Kashlee, Kipp, Kaylor Rummel, Braelynn Tussing, and Promyse Bicknell; siblings Ray (Kami) Rummel, Randy (Jennifer) Rummel, Rita (Kenny) Brown, Rodney Rummel, Russell Rummel, Ronald Rummel, Robbin Rummel, and Rhonda McEachern and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father Floyd and Marian Rummel, his brother Roland Rummel, his nephews Lucas Rummel and Roland Rummel.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Western State Bank in Bayard, Nebraska in care of Roberta Rummel. Memorial services with Military Honors and a celebration of life will be held at later date when we can all attend due to COVID 19. Online condolences may be left on his profile page at www.dugankramer.com