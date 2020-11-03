Beatriz Soto Miranda, 90

Beatriz Soto Miranda, lovingly known as “Peaches,” age 90, ascended into heaven on October 29, 2020. Beatriz was born in San Ignacio, Jalisco, Mexico, July 29,1930, to parents Jose Guadalupe Soto and Maria de Los Angeles Rodriguez. She married Mateo Miranda on June 4, 1947 in Jalisco. They immigrated to the United States with their older children in 1956, settling in the Scottsbluff, NE, area in 1962, where they raised their family.

Beatriz was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She especially had an affinity for babies. She was known for her storytelling, her love of jokes, singing, and dancing. She was known for her beautiful needlework and crocheting and her traditional Mexican cooking. She never let anyone go hungry, weaving jokes and histories between filling their plates. Beatriz was a lover of animals and cared for many pet birds and dogs throughout her lifetime. Her love of nature led her to cultivate many plants in her home and garden. Because of her extensive knowledge of traditional medicinal plants, she was featured in the University of Nebraska, Nuestros Tesoros: A Celebration of Nebraska’s Mexican Heritage, recognizing her as a tradition bearer of Mexican heritage in the state. Beatriz also kept a book of her own, her Libro de Chistes, where she collected her favorite jokes and would bring it out to entertain her guests. A devout Catholic, she collected Mexican religious items. Beatriz was the center of a constellation of love, family, animals, food, and music, often saying, “Diosito es tan bueno conmigo. Ahi que disfrutar la vida.”

She is preceded in death by her husband, Mateo Miranda; daughter, Patricia, parents, great grandchildren Jesus Segura and Reigna Avila, and four siblings. She is survived by her sister Natalia, nine children, Angie (Ambrose) Avila, Hank Miranda, Myrna Olds, Hope (Jack) Acevedo, Elena Miranda (Federico) Torres, Margarita Miranda, Carmen (David) Segura, Corina Miranda, and Miguel (Sally) Miranda, 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Public visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Bridgman Funeral Home, Scottsbluff. Private family mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Scottsbluff on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Vijumon Choorackal officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery, Minatare. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or The Yellow Brick Road Project, Inc. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Masks are required at all times.