Benjamin Rodriguez, Jr., 84, Weslaco, Texas

Benjamin Rodriguez, Jr., 84, of Weslaco, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at a hospital in Weslaco, Texas.

A Private Rosary will be at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. A Private Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin was born on January 12, 1936 in Rodriguez Neuvo Leon, Mexico to Benjamin Sr and Emilia Guajardo-Padilla. He immigrated to the United States when he was 8 years old. He married Carmen Briones and from this union 6 children were born. He later remarried and retired in Weslaco, Texas. His career was Heavy Equipment Operator for majority of his life. In his retirement, he was an Entrepreneur. He was a very proud man and always strived to enrich his life and the lives of his children.

Benjamin enjoyed carpentry, gardening and Novela’s, walks and free coffee at McDonalds. In his later years he always came to Nebraska to see his children. He enjoyed working alongside his son and great grandson, AKA as “The Benjamin’s” in Ben’s Construction. His last wishes were to be laid to rest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to be near his children.

He is survived by his children Natalie Rodriguez Machado (David) of Aurora, CO, Cynthia Rodriguez of Aurora, CO, Benjamin Rodriguez III (Juanita) of Scottsbluff, NE, Sally Guzman (Nabor) of Mitchell, NE and Sandra Rodriguez of Lincoln, NE; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; wife Elvira Rodriguez of Weslaco, TX; 5 step children; 15 step grandchildren and 6 step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, one sister and son Gabriel Dominic Rodriguez.