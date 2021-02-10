Bernice (Luikens) Cash

On February 1, 2021, Berniece (Luikens) Cash took her last breath here on Earth and her first breath in Heaven. She was passionate about sharing her faith and relationship with the Lord. Having accepted the free gift of salvation knowing Jesus died on the cross for her sins. If you openly declare that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is by believing in your heart that you are made right with God, and it is by openly declaring your faith that you are saved.

Berniece LaVonne, born on July 14, 1927 in Brunswick, Nebraska, was the first of six children of James Rasmussen and Rosa (Elsberry) Rasmussen. Berniece’s siblings Marlin Rasmussen, Geneva Sherman, Alston Rasmussen, Vergene Polk and Marilyn Crane grew up a tight knit family on a farm.

She married Kenneth Luikens on October 18, 1948. From their union three sons were born; Dan, Luke and Ron. After Kenny’s death in 1970, Berniece married Les Cash, a widower, on July 29, 1979. Les’ three grown sons readily accepted Berniece as a part of their family.

No matter where Berniece lived, Nebraska, South Dakota, or Colorado, she became a part of that community by joining a church, teaching women’s Bible studies, and singing in choirs.

Though Berniece leaves behind her sons, daughters-in-law, nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren she also leaves us with relics of her smile, her laughter, her authenticity and enduring faith. She impacted us all with her joy, acceptance of others and enough patience to get along with most everybody. She will be remembered with great fondness and missed by many.

She is survived by her sons, Dan (Linda), Luke (Terese) and Ron (Jan); and grandchildren Mikala and fiancé Joe Edwards, Caleb and Melissa (Brayden, Brooklynn, Brilee, Bristol), Kaitlin and Dillon Broussard and Austin and Taylor (Waylon and Weston).