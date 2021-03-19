Bernice “Maxine” Netherland, 94, Elwood, Ne.

Bernice “Maxine” Netherland, age 94, of Elwood, Nebraska, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Elwood Care Center. Memorial services will not be held until June 14, 2021, at 2:00 P.M., at the Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place per her request. Memorials have been suggested to the Panhandle Humane Society and the Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be made by visiting Maxine’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Maxine was born September 18, 1926, at Nevada, Missouri to Henry and Laura (Turner) DeWitt. She attended schools in Kansas, Arkansas and California. Maxine was united in marriage to Jim Netherland December 22, 1945, in Yuma, Arizona.

She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, bingo and her family. She worked at various cafes and retail jobs in the area.

Maxine is survived by three daughters, Brenda (David) West of Elwood, Sue Boehmer of Lincoln, and Judy (Gary) Duncan of Greeley, Colorado; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; three sisters; three brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters; and one son-in-law, Eugene Boehmer.