Bernice (Schwartz) Leever, 90, Bayard

Bernice (Schwartz) Leever, 90, of Bayard, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Colorado. As per her request cremation has taken place. Her memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Faith United Church of Christ in Bayard with Pastor Tom Smith officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Bayard Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Faith United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made by viewing Bernice’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with her arrangements.

Bernice was born March 14, 1929, weighing in at the whole sum of three pounds. Her parents, John and Rose (Eitel) Schwartz used a shoe box for her bed. Bernice graduated from the Bayard High School in 1947. She married LeRoy Leever and to this union four children were born; Michael (Vickie), Kathie (Roger Heigel), Larry (Connie), and Steven (Sandra).

Never a stranger to hard work, Bernice helped out on the farm as well as off. Two of the most recent jobs were as a clerk for 15 years at Bert’s Variety Store and 10 years as housekeeper at the Morrill County Hospital. She retired at the young age of 80. Collecting bells and angels, knitting, gardening, bowling, doing word search were some of her favorite pastimes. LeRoy passed away in 1987. Bernice later married LeRoy Lien, who taught her another favorite hobby, that of woodworking.

Every Sunday Bernice would fill “her spot” in church. She could always be counted on to be holding down her space helping with the dishes or tending for many years the outdoor flowers and decoration. She was fortunate to have all her children living nearby.

Preceding her in death were her parents, both husbands, one granddaughter, and an infant brother. She is survived by her four children; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Eleanore Deaver.