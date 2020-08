Beryl Clare Harrington, 98, and Norman Eugene Harrington, 96, passed away nine days apart in April of 2020 with loving family by their sides.

Their Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mitchell City Cemetery with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating.

Online condolences may be made by viewing their memorial pages at www.jonesmortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.