Bette June Mitchell Wilson, 99, passed away on August 28, 2020 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Per Bette’s request cremation has taken place and there will no formal services. The family will be present for the Visitation on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 11 am to 2 pm at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. A private family inurnment will follow at the Mitchell Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Betty June was born June 8, 1921 in Mitchell, Nebraska to J.W. and Emma (Westerhoff) Mitchell. She was an active member of the Federated Church in Mitchell. She was a past member of the choir and Sunday School as was the alternate organist for the church when she was young.

She graduated from Mitchell High School in 1939 as Valedictorian of her class. In 1941, she graduated from Sanford Brown Business School in St. Louis, Missouri. During World War II she was employed in the offices of St. Louis School of Aeronautics.

Bette married LeRoy “Buck” Wilson in St. Charles, Missouri on June 7, 1942. They made their home in Scottsbluff and to this union three children were born.

Bette was employed for 15 years as office manager for local Optometrist Dr. R.B. Schwaner. Later she was manager of Barnett-Ramel Optical Company in Scottsbluff, retiring in 1988.

In retirement, Bette loved to garden and grow lovely flowers in her yard. She was an avid reader of books and was a loyal fan to the Rockies baseball team and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She went to live at Heritage Estates in May of 2018.

Bette was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Emma Mitchell, her brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Ruth Mitchell and sister and brother-in-law Stella and Shorty Gentry.

She is survived by her daughter Barbara and her husband Larry Couch of Scottsbluff; granddaughter Nicole Clark and great-grandson Mitchell Clark both of Scottsbluff; granddaughter Liberty and her husband Derek Powell and great-granddaughter Isabella Powell all of Brighton, CO; son Jerry B. Wilson and family of Gering; and daughter Rita Ogron of Florida.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heritage Estates and Regional West Hospice for the care they gave Bette. She was a loving Mother, Grandma, and Great-Grandma and will be truly missed.