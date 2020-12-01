class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-499969 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Betty Jane Slansky, 93, Scottsbluff

December 1, 2020
August 29, 1927 - November 28, 2020

Betty Jane Slansky, 93, of Scottsbluff, passed away November 28, 2020 at The Residency Care Center.

Her graveside service will be held at 1:30pm at Fairview Cemetery on Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 with Pastor Craig Collins officiating.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty’s honor be made in care of the First United Methodist Church of Scottsbluff or the Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be made by viewing Betty’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

